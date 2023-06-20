SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Jazz will be returning to local broadcasts next season in a move that the Smith Entertainment Group said will give “unprecedented access” to the Jazz organization.

The Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) has launched SEG Media, a new production company that will oversee access to Utah Jazz games and content through local broadcast as well as a new paid, subscription-based streaming service that will start in the 2023-24 NBA Season.

Jazz games will be broadcast locally on KJZZ (Channel 14) so long as they are not televised on a national broadcast.

The paid subscription service will be available starting in October 2023. Details about the service will be unveiled in the coming months, but Utah Jazz said it will include behind-the-scenes content of the team, front office, and corporate management.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Our top priority has always been providing the best fan experience possible,” said Smith Entertainment Group Chairman and Utah Jazz Governor Ryan Smith. “When we first took over stewardship of the team, 39% of Utah households had the ability to watch Jazz games, so as soon as the window opened last fall for us to rethink our approach to broadcasting, we began exploring all options to provide fans the most reliable access to Jazz games.”

Smith called the new approach to Jazz content one of the “most important investments” since purchasing the team from the Larry H. Miller family.

The Utah Jazz TV broadcast team of Craig Bolerjack, Thurl Bailey, and Holly Rowe will continue its role calling Jazz games. and Michael Smith and Alema Harrington will also continue to host the pre- and post-game shows.

“Our players work too hard and are too much fun to watch for us to be OK with any fan missing the action,” continued Smith. “No one has closer proximity to our team than we do, and SEG Media will help Jazz fans experience our organization in a way that has never been possible before, on more channels than before.”