Utah Jazz dropping limited edition Warren Lotas merch collection this Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Jazz fans looking to add a bit of popular streetwear to their apparel collection will have their chance this weekend.

As part of an NBA-wide collaboration with designer Warren Lotas, who has made his signature applying a hand-drawn skeleton-like character into real-life moments, especially iconic moments in basketball, will be dropping a limited collection in collaboration with the Jazz at Vivint Arena on Saturday.

Warren Lotas has drawn up a unique “City Edition” t-shirt and hoodie design for each NBA team, drawing inspiration from each franchise’s unique appeal.

UTAH JAZZ X WARREN LOTAS



Are you ready???🙋‍♀️🙋🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MDB2YMj2cP — Utah Jazz Team Store (@jazzteamstore) December 8, 2021

In the case of Utah’s special edition merch, the artist took inspiration from Utah’s mascot, the Jazz Bear, a popular video game, and a real-life frontiersman brought to life by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Showing off the image of the design, featuring Lotas’ ‘Wild Bunch’ skeleton character adorned with a bear pelt headwear, clutching a basketball and posing on a mountain top inspired by the Jazz’s look during its run to the NBA Finals in the 90s, the purple t-shirt plays into a few different stories.

“Inspired by the ‘Bear Hat’ in Red Dead Redemption and Hugh Glass, the man who fought a Grizzly and lived,” the caption on Instagram reads, referring to an in-game outfit in the Red Dead Redemption 2 video game and the person portrayed by DiCaprio in The Revenant.

The t-shirt and hoodie have already been modeled by some of the Jazz players, including forward Royce O’Neale as shown on the team’s Twitter feed.

👀 Warren Lotas sneak peek 👀 pic.twitter.com/SqJJ6jC8rr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 4, 2021

The drop on Saturday will be limited to three items per person and if the collection’s response in other NBA cities is any indication, items could go very quickly.

A video of the release at the Phoenix Suns’ arena shows a massive line wrapping around the building in anticipation of the team store’s opening.

The Utah Jazz team store will open with the collection on Saturday at 10 a.m.