UTAH (ABC4) – On March 31, Giannis Antetokounmpo drilled a 25-foot step-back jumper to tie a hotly contested game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Milwaukee Bucks bench jumped to their feet, and despite playing on the road at the Barclays Center, the crowd went wild. In that moment, the “Greek Freak” had not only evened the score with that shot, but he also became the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer—claiming the throne that was previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

OLBG compiled a list of the highest point-scorers in Utah Jazz history using data from Basketball Reference. Players were ranked by the number of points they scored for the team over their career.

LeBron James has scored more postseason points than any other player in NBA history, but this year he watched from home for only the fourth time in his 19-year career. That’s because the 2020 champion Los Angeles Lakers shockingly missed the playoffs after coming into this season as strong championship contenders. Also absent from the postseason was James’ teammate Russell Westbrook, who is the highest scorer in Oklahoma City Thunder history. Read on to see the highest scoring players in Utah Jazz history or you can read about every team in the NBA here.

#10. Rudy Gobert

– 7,592 total points for the franchise

#9. Gordon Hayward

– 8,077 total points for the franchise

#8. Donovan Mitchell

– 8,234 total points for the franchise

#7. Pete Maravich

– 8,324 total points for the franchise

– Hall of Fame inductee

#6. Andrei Kirilenko

– 8,411 total points for the franchise

#5. Thurl Bailey

– 9,897 total points for the franchise

#4. Darrell Griffith

– 12,391 total points for the franchise

#3. Adrian Dantley

– 13,635 total points for the franchise

– Hall of Fame inductee

#2. John Stockton

– 19,711 total points for the franchise

– Hall of Fame inductee

#1. Karl Malone

– 36,374 total points for the franchise

– Hall of Fame inductee