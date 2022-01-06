Sound familiar?: Jazz center Rudy Gobert enters NBA’s COVID protocols

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 06: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz reacts on the bench against the Miami Heat during the second half at FTX Arena on November 06, 2021 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Feels like we’ve been here before.

According to multiple reports, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has entered the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols and will be unavailable for the team’s contest in Toronto on Friday night.

Gobert was previously listed as out due to non-COVID illness with a fever of 102-degrees prior to Utah’s 115-109 victory against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Now, however, the indication is that the French big man has tested positive, once again, for the virus.

Injury report:



OUT – Joe Ingles (Health & Safety Protocols)



OUT – Rudy Gobert (Health & Safety Protocols)



OUT – Mike Conley (Right Knee Injury Recovery)



OUT – Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Middle Finger Sprain)



OUT – Donovan Mitchell (Left Low Back Strain) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 6, 2022

He joins Joe Ingles as the lone Jazzmen to have tested positive for COVID in the 2021-22 campaign. Utah stood as the last team to have a player in the protocols until Ingles’ positive test on Tuesday, which also ruled him out against Denver, and will keep him out until after the Jazz’s game at Indiana on Saturday, at least.

The Jazz will also be without virtually their entire starting lineup and several key reserves with All-Star guards Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell as well as sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic listed as out on the injury report. Royce O’Neale, Hassan Whiteside, Jordan Clarkson, and Rudy Gay are also listed as questionable.

Gobert had the unfortunate honor of being the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. His positive test just before tipoff, along with teammate Donovan Mitchell’s, of Utah’s road contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 11, 2020 resulted in the postponement of the game. For many, the event also marked the beginning of the United States’ response to the outbreak.

For the season, Gobert, a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and two-time All Star, is averaging 15.5 points per game to go along with 15.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

The Jazz sit in third place in the Western Conference with a 28-10 record and are riding a 10-game road winning streak.