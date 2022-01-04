Jazz trade Miye Oni to Oklahoma City to save money on luxury tax

Utah Jazz guard Miye Oni (81) plays against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have traded third-year guard Miye Oni to Oklahoma City along with a 2028 second round draft pick for cash considerations.

The move will save the Jazz roughly $2.4 million dollars in luxury tax payments.

The Jazz are already over the luxury tax limit, and would had to guarantee Oni’s contract had he remained on the team past Friday. The Thunder will waive Oni after the deal is complete, according to Wojnarowski.

Oni fell out of the Jazz rotation this year, losing minutes to Trent Forrest.

A second round draft pick out of Yale in 2019, Oni became a regular in the Jazz rotation in the 2020-21 season. He played in 54 games, averaging 1.9 points and 1.6 assists during that season, and was known for his defensive prowess.

But this year, Oni has played in just 16 games, and is averaging 0.3 points per game.

The deal also opens up a roster spot for the Jazz. The NBA trade deadline is February 10th.