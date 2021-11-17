SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey Utah Jazz fans – a new license plate is now available for you to purchase, with proceeds set to benefit community charities and initiatives through the Utah Jazz Foundation.

The plate features a black-and-white Jazz note on the left with “Take Note” in block letters running along the bottom, as you can see in the picture above. Jazz plates can be ordered through the mail or purchased statewide at DMV offices.

“The Utah Jazz license plate is an ideal way for fans to display their pride in our NBA franchise while making a donation to charity,” says Jim Olson, president of the Jazz. “Originally created during Utah’s 2014 legislative session, we appreciate joining with the State of Utah in offering Jazz plates when people register or renew their personal vehicles.”

This new design is vastly similar to the first released in 2015. Seen below, the first plate had a colored Jazz note with “UTAH JAZZ” below the five-character identification.

The original Utah Jazz license plate, released in 2015. (NBA)

To order your own Utah Jazz plate, you can submit a copy of your current registration, any documentation required for a special plate, a check for $46 – that includes $17 for the cost of the plate, $25 as an initial contribution to the Utah Jazz Foundation, and $4 for postage and handling. This plate also has an annual $25 contribution for future renewals.

The above items should be sent to:

Utah State Tax Commission Motor Vehicle Division

P.O. Box 30412

Salt Lake City, UT 84130

For express services like FedEx and UPS, use zip code 84116. For more information, call 801-297-7780 or 1-800-DMV-UTAH (800-368-8824).

Additionally, the Jazz plate can be personalized with up to five alphanumeric characters and by submitting form TC-817, Application for Personalized and Replacement License Plates with the required personalization fee. For more information about the plate, click here.