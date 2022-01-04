Joe Ingles becomes first Jazz player to enter NBA Covid protocols

Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles plays during an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. The Utah Jazz won 120-105. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz were the only team in the NBA not to have a player enter the league’s Covid protocols — until now.

Joe Ingles has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, and will be out for at least five days. Ingles will miss the Jazz next three games a a minimum against Denver, Toronto and Indiana.\

A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 4, 2022

It is not clear if Ingles, who is vaccinated, has tested positive or was exposed to someone with Covid.

Ingles is averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 assists per game this season. He has missed just one game, December 31st against Minnesota, because of back spasms.

With Ingles out and Miye Oni being traded to Oklahoma City, the Jazz will have the NBA minimum of 13 players available tomorrow night at Denver.