Utah Jazz trade Joe Ingles in three-team deal

Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles plays during an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. The Utah Jazz won 120-105. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz have reportedly traded forward Joe Ingles on Wednesday.

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, Ingles will be heading to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal also involving the San Antonio Spurs.

The Jazz will receive shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Portland Trail Blazers and power forward Juancho Hernangomez from the San Antonio Spurs in the deal. The Spurs will receive guard Tomas Satoransky along with a second-round pick.

The Jazz will send Elijah Hughes to the Spurs in the deal as well. The Jazz will also send the Blazers a 2022 second-round pick via the Memphis Grizzlies and the Spurs a 2027 second-round pick.

Ingles has been out for the season after suffering a torn ACL injury in late January. The veteran player is preparing for surgery in a few weeks.

Ingles has career averages of 8.6 points and 3.8 assists, shooting 40.8% from 3-point range. He had arguably his best season a year ago, when he was the runner-up to teammate Jordan Clarkson for Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 12.1 points and 4.7 assists while shooting 45.1% on 3s for a Jazz team that finished with the NBA’s best record.

After spending eight seasons with the Jazz, Ingles says the incident will not be the end of his career.

“I’m very confident,” Ingles said. “Each day I go through this, there is no door that I have opened to lead to that, there is zero doubt that I will be able to come back better than I was before.”

This is a chance Ingles could re-sign with the Jazz next season. His $14-million deal is up at the end of the season, and he will become a free agent.

Alexander-Walker, 23, the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft who is averaging 12.8 points and 2.8 assists per game this season, is expected to be a rotation player for the Jazz. He could potentially fill some of the scoring and playmaking void in the second unit caused by Ingles.

Hernangomez, a 6-foot-9 power forward, has played six years in the NBA with Denver, Minnesota, Boston and most recently, San Antonio. He owns career averages of 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.