Jazz trade for Eric Paschall, Donovan Mitchell’s childhood friend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – One of Donovan Mitchell’s best friends is coming to the Jazz.

Utah has traded a future second round pick to the Golden State Warriors for Eric Paschall.

Mitchell and Paschall grew up as neighbors in New York and played AAU basketball together.

On Twitter, Paschall had a message for Mitchell, writing, “We really came from the 914 where no one thought we would make it to the league. Now we both in the NBA! God is good! Love you bro! My brother for life!”

After helping Villanova win a national championship in 2019, Paschall, a 6-foot-6, 255-pound guard/forward, was a second round draft pick by the Warriors. In two seasons in Golden State, Paschall 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Last season, Paschall averaged 9.5 points in 40 games for the Warriors.

In his first season with Golden State, Paschall was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team.

The 24-year-old Paschall is scheduled to make $1.78 million this coming season.

The second round pick the Jazz are sending to the Warriors was acquired from Memphis on draft night. The Jazz traded back from the 30th overall pick to the 40th pick, which they used to select Jared Butler.

With the additions of Paschall, Hassan Whiteside, Rudy Gay, Jared Butler and the re-signing of Mike Conley, the Jazz roster appears to be complete.