UTAH (ABC4) – The search for a new Utah Jazz head coach is over, acoording to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. “Woj’ made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday that Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz are finalizing a 5-year deal to make Hardy the teams new head coach. Once the deal is complete, it will make Hardy the youngest coach in the NBA at 34-years-old.

The 34-year-old Hardy spent one year as an assistant under first year Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, earning a NBA Finals berth. Before becoming an assistant with the Celtics, Hardy was an assistant under all-time great head coach, Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs. He started his career with the Spurs as a video coordinator before being promoted.

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 5: Players and coaches of the USAB Mens Team pose for a group photo with a gold medal before the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics on January 5, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

MIAMI, FL – MAY 17: Assistant Coach Will Hardy of the Boston Celtics talks to Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics before Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 17, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI, FL – MAY 25: Assistant Coach Will Hardy of the Boston Celtics and ESPN Analyst, Adrian Wojnarowski look on before Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 25, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Hardy would replace former head coach Quin Snyder, who recently decided to part ways with the organiation after 8 seasons with the team.

The Jazz haven’t officially announced Hardy as the new head coach but according to Woj, the deal is being finalized.

Also acoording to Woj, the Jazz are finalizing a deal with David Fizdale to become the team’s Associate General Manager and work with CEO Danny Ainge and General Manager Justin Zanik in the front office.