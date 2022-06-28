UTAH (ABC4) – The search for a new Utah Jazz head coach is over, acoording to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. “Woj’ made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday that Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz are finalizing a 5-year deal to make Hardy the teams new head coach. Once the deal is complete, it will make Hardy the youngest coach in the NBA at 34-years-old.
The 34-year-old Hardy spent one year as an assistant under first year Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, earning a NBA Finals berth. Before becoming an assistant with the Celtics, Hardy was an assistant under all-time great head coach, Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs. He started his career with the Spurs as a video coordinator before being promoted.
Hardy would replace former head coach Quin Snyder, who recently decided to part ways with the organiation after 8 seasons with the team.
The Jazz haven’t officially announced Hardy as the new head coach but according to Woj, the deal is being finalized.
Also acoording to Woj, the Jazz are finalizing a deal with David Fizdale to become the team’s Associate General Manager and work with CEO Danny Ainge and General Manager Justin Zanik in the front office.