Jazz center Rudy Gobert speaks on sharing court with families of children lost to bullying, suicide

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 20: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz looks on during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 20, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Even in heartache, the families of two local children who died due to bullying-related suicide have been honored and embraced by the Utah Jazz.

Before Monday’s contest against the Houston Rockets, the families of Izzy Tichenor and Drayke Hardman were brought onto the floor at Vivint Arena to present Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell with their All-Star Game selection rings.

Tichenor, 10, passed away in November. Hardman, 12, died earlier this month. Both completed suicide and were reportedly the victims of bullying at their schools.

Both Mitchell and Gobert have been noted for their community work outside of basketball. Mitchell voiced his frustration at the reported circumstances that led to Tichenor’s death earlier this year, calling the bullying “disgusting.” After learning of Hardman’s passing on Twitter earlier this week, he voiced his support for the latest family to be struck by a similar tragedy by responding to the late child’s father’s tweet.

Mitchell tweeted: “This is so heartbreaking man!! I’m praying for you and your family. If anyone has the families (sp) info please send it ASAP!! ❤️️🙏 #doitfordrayke”

Clearly shown by both families’ presence at the game on Monday, the connection was made. Mitchell was given his ring by the Tichenors, Gobert by the Hardmans.

After standing with the Hardmans on the court, taking a couple of pictures, and sharing embraces with the family, Gobert reflected on the encounter when speaking to the media on Tuesday.

“It was a cool moment, it’s something that’s really, really awful to happen to that family, so I think for me and the Jazz organization showing that support, I think it’s huge,” the three-time All-Star stated. “Whatever we can do to help them deal with that, with something that is not supposed to happen, we’re going to do our best to support them.”

The Jazz players have frequently made efforts to reach out to local children, particularly those in challenging situations, over the last few years. Mitchell’s pregame routine of gifting a pair of his sneakers to a young fan has long been a fixture of his time in Utah. Prior to his trade to Portland last week, longtime fan-favorite Joe Ingles was a recognized advocate for children with autism, including his own son, Jacob. Gobert, one of the top defensive players in the NBA, has pledged to donate $1,000 towards youth charities for every blocked shot he registers through his foundation, Rudy’s Kids.

Even as a whole, the team has made building the youth in Utah a priority. Team owner Ryan Smith, shortly after taking over the team in 2020, announced a program that would donate a full scholarship to a local underrepresented high schooler for every win the Jazz pick up in the preseason, regular season, and playoffs.

Still, as the losses suffered by the Tichenors and Hardmans show, there is much work to be done working with children regarding bullying and mental health. Greg Hudnall, who founded Hope4Utah and Hope Squad, a Provo-based suicide awareness and prevention organization, explained some of the necessary steps when speaking to ABC4.com’s Sophie Bress.

Stepping up and having the courage to talk about the issue, he says, is key.

“It’s been around us forever, but we’re afraid to talk about it because we think if we talk about it, it’s going to give someone the idea, when in reality, talking about it is the best thing that we could ever do,” he explains.

Gobert, Mitchell, and the Jazz would likely agree.