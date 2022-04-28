SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When users search on Google for “who owns the Utah Jazz,” they may be surprised (or maybe amused) by what comes up as a result.

ABC4 digital performed the search query on Google on April 28th around noon, which yielded this result:

According to Google, as of April 28th, 2022, Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson is the owner of the Utah Jazz.

Currently, the Mavericks lead the Jazz 3-2 in a best of 7 series. Game 6 between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz is scheduled for Thursday, April 28th at 8pm. The Jazz look to tie the series and force a game 7 while the Mavericks look to end the series.

Those unfamiliar with Jalen Brunson’s recent performance in the NBA playoffs might think that these Google results are some kind of mistake but Jalen Brunson’s recent performance against the Jazz resembles him “owning” them in a colloquial sense.

Brunson’s averaged just above 16 points per game in the regular season, but has averaged almost twice as much at 28.6 points per game in the first round of this year’s playoffs.

Currently, Google users have to dig pretty deep into the search results to find the Utah Jazz’s real owner, Ryan Smith. ABC4 reached out to Google for a comment on the search results, but has not heard back yet.

The Jazz are having a tough week, with their assistant coach Keyon Dooling being arrested in a fraud case, star player Donovan Mitchell has suffered a hamstring injury in Game 5 of the series and to top it off, All-NBA center Rudy Gobert mentioned on social media that he was stung by a bee just hours before Game 6.

The above shown google results resembles a kind of ironic cherry on top of the Utah Jazz’s misfortune cake.

Tip-off for Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday, April 28 at 8pm.