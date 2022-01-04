Donovan Mitchell named Western Conference Player of the Month

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up the court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time in over 11 years, a Utah Jazz player has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month.

Jazz all-star guard Donovan Mitchell earned the accolade for the month of December after averaging 30.2 points while shooting 50.2 percent from the field.

Congratulations to Donovan on being named the Western Conference Player of the Month for December 🕷🕷🕷#NBAAllStar | @spidadmitchell pic.twitter.com/u6OczMNYM8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 4, 2022

Mitchell is the first Jazz player to win the award since Deron Williams in November of 2010.

Mitchell also averaged 5.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest during the month, with Utah posting an NBA-best 12-2 (.857) record in December. He was one of only four NBA players to average at least 30 points, five assists and three rebounds during the month and one of only two players to average 30-or-more points on better than 50 percent shooting.

Here is a closer look at some of Mitchell’s best games during the month:

Dec. 31 vs. Minnesota: Finished with a season-high 39 points (12-of-21 FG and 6-of-11 3FG), along with six assists in a 120-108 victory against the Timberwolves.

Dec. 8 at Minnesota: Posted 36 points (14-of-23 FG), five boards, two assists and a block on the road against Minnesota, winning 136-104.

Dec. 5 at Cleveland: Logged 35 points (12-of-21 FG), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in a 109-108 road victory against the Cavaliers.

Dec. 3 vs. Boston: Registered 34 points (6-of-14 3FG), also handing out six assists in a 137-130 win.

Dec. 25 vs. Dallas: Had 33 points (10-of-11 FT), also recording three rebounds, three assists and three steals, winning the Christmas Night matchup, 120-116.

The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 25.7 points (tied seventh in NBA) on 45.7 percent from the field, 5.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per contest in his fifth NBA season. He’s one of only eight players in 2021-22 to be averaging at least 25 points, five assists and three rebounds per contest. He’s totaled 10 games with 30-or-more points, which is tied for the ninth most such contests in the NBA this season.

On Jan. 1, the 25-year-old moved his way into the Jazz’s top-10 all-time scoring list and has now totaled 7,376 points in a Jazz uniform.

He shares the honor with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month.