SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of recently, Crumbl Cookies unveiled a sweet surprise. The franchise announced that moving forward, they will hold the title as the official cookie of the Utah Jazz.

According to Crumbl representatives, the Utah-based bakery has signed a three-year partnership with the Jazz, with the overarching goal to create a more memorable experience for future Jazz audiences.

Crumbl says that it will be bringing the dessert to game nights through cookie distributions, activities at the Vivint Arena and more.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s a well-known fact that Utahns have a considerable sweet tooth, so welcoming Crumbl Cookies as our first-ever, exclusive cookie partner is ideal,” said Chris Barney, chief commercial officer for the Utah Jazz. “This new agreement creates a prime opportunity to align with another beloved Utah brand while sweetening the in-arena experience for our fans with the Crumbl Crew in action at Jazz games.”