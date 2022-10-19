SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of recently, Crumbl Cookies unveiled a sweet surprise. The franchise announced that moving forward, they will hold the title as the official cookie of the Utah Jazz.
According to Crumbl representatives, the Utah-based bakery has signed a three-year partnership with the Jazz, with the overarching goal to create a more memorable experience for future Jazz audiences.
Crumbl says that it will be bringing the dessert to game nights through cookie distributions, activities at the Vivint Arena and more.
“It’s a well-known fact that Utahns have a considerable sweet tooth, so welcoming Crumbl Cookies as our first-ever, exclusive cookie partner is ideal,” said Chris Barney, chief commercial officer for the Utah Jazz. “This new agreement creates a prime opportunity to align with another beloved Utah brand while sweetening the in-arena experience for our fans with the Crumbl Crew in action at Jazz games.”