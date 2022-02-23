SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz is excited to announce an upcoming celebration of diversity, equality, and inclusion on their home court. The team will be working in collaboration with the LGBTQ+ community to host LOVELOUD in the Vivint arena on March 9.

The LOVELOUD Foundation, originally developed in 2017 by Imagine Dragons musician Dan Reynolds, has the goal of prompting vital conversations among community members and families regarding what it means to unconditionally love and accept LGBTQ+ youth.

In past years, the Foundation has been known to award grants and is additionally aligned with 28 local organizations or chapters, including Utah Pride Center and Human Rights Campaign Utah.

“The Utah Jazz embraces inclusivity and believes in creating an environment that is welcoming to everyone,” said Chief Experience Officer Andrea Williams. “LOVELOUD Night is one of the ways the Jazz organization demonstrates its support for acceptance and inclusion. We look forward to recognizing the voices, contributions, and talents of the LGBTQ+ community during a Jazz game.”

Game time will be 8:00 p.m. MT against the Portland Trail Blazers. Limited edition LOVELOUD T-shirts will be offered at the venue.

“The Utah Jazz are at the forefront of creating a space of inclusivity in Utah. The LOVELOUD Foundation is so grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Utah Jazz in creating a space where we can continue our mission of igniting the conversation of what it means to unconditionally love and celebrate our LGBTQ+ friends and family,” said the LOVELOUD Foundation advisory board.

The Jazz will additionally be hosting a pre-game reception and donating tickets purchased by players to local groups. The lead vocalist for Neon Trees, Tyler Glenn, will be singing the National Anthem. A video will be showcased to recognize the LGBTQ+ organizations in Utah, and a donation opportunity will be made for the LOVELOUD Foundation. Other special performances will be featured.

To purchase tickets and T-shirts before they run out, click here.