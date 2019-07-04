Jazz wrap up Salt Lake City Summer League with 84-81 win over San Antonio

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Jazz Summer League team is heading to Las Vegas on a winning streak.

Miye Oni scored 17 points, while fellow second round draft pick Jarrell Brantley added 16, as the Jazz beat San Antonio to wrap up the Salt Lake City Summer League with an 84-81 victory.

Monday’s leading scorers, Tony Bradley and Justin Wright-Foreman were given the night off.

Oni, who was held scoreless in his Summer League debut on Monday, made 5 of 12 shots from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with a team-high 17 points.

“We just all keep feeding off each other’s energy,” said Oni, the 58th overall pick out of Yale. “Even when Justin was out today, he was still trying to motivate us and get us going. So I think the three of us have become really great friends and we’re all feeding off each other’s energy.”

Brantley had the highlight of the night, a tremendous one-hand throw down in the first half. He made 6 of 14 shots from the field to go along with six rebounds.

“We are rooting for each other,” Brantley said about the three draft picks. “We’re all mid-major guys and we’ve all had our names out a little bit in a sense in different ways throughout the course of our careers. But now all of that is over. Now we get a chance to sit back and root for one another and play with each other. I think it’s a great story all in one, but I’m sure good things will happen.”

Willie Reed had a big second half and finished with 14 points, while Stanton Kidd and Austin Hollins added 11 points a piece.

The Jazz Summer League team now heads to Las Vegas, where they will next take on Oklahoma City Saturday at 1:00 p.m.