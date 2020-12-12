Jazz win preseason opener over Phoenix, 119-105

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points off the bench, as the Utah Jazz tipped off the preseason with a 119-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns Saturday night.

Clarkson made five of ten three-pointers, as the Jazz held on for the victory in front of a couple hundred fans at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

In his first game since wrist surgery in May, Bojan Bogdanovic made four of ten shots from the field for 11 points.

Donovan Mitchell added 12 points, as Quin Snyder played 15 players in the game.

Derrick Favors, who returned to the Jazz after playing one season with New Orleans, scored eight points. Nigel Williams-Goss scored 15 points off the bench for Utah.

Georges Niang got the start and scored 10 points, while Juwan Morgan added 11 points for the Jazz.

First round draft pick Udoka Azubuike scored six points in his first NBA action. Second round draft pick Elijah Hughes scored nine points.

The Jazz shot 50 percent from the field, including 41.5 percent from three-point range.

The Jazz will next host Phoenix in another preseason game Monday night at 7:00 p.m.