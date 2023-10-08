HONOLULU (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz started the preseason on the right note, beating the Los Angeles Clippers in Hawaii Sunday night, 101-96.

Proceeds of the game will go to the Maui Strong Fund, which supports relief fighting the Maui wildfires this past summer.

Kris Dunn led the Jazz with 15 points, making all seven of his shots from the field. Talen Horton-Tucker had 13 points, while rookie Keyonte George added 10 points and five assists.

The Jazz trailed by five points at the half, but outscored the Clippers in the third quarter, 26-16 and led by as many as 12 points in the fourth.

Head coach Will Hardy has decisions to make regarding his backcourt this season, with as many as six players vying for playing time. On Sunday, Hardy started Horton-Tucker and Collin Sexton, who had five assists.

14 Jazz players got playing time, led by George with 25 points and Walker Kessler with 24 minutes. Kessler had seven points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.

All-Star Lauri Markkanen made 4-of-10 shots from the field, and finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Ochai Agbaji and Luka Samanic each finished with nine points.

Jazz first round pick Taylor Hendricks played in his first game as a pro after missing the entire Summer League with an injury, and scored three points. Fellow rookie Brice Sensabaugh did not play.

The Jazz and Clippers will play again on Tuesday in Seattle.