Jazz win for 13th time in 14 games, beating Atlanta, 112-91

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes in for a basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Cam Reddish, right, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (ABC4 Sports) – Jordan Clarkson sank five 3-pointers while scoring 23 points and the Utah Jazz protected the NBA’s best record with a runaway 112-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and Donovan Mitchell added 18 for Utah (17-5).

Atlanta point guard Trae Young was held out with a bruised right calf. Rajon Rondo made his second start of the season and did not score. Another starter, forward De’Andre Hunter (right knee), missed his third consecutive game.

John Collins led Atlanta with 17 points. The Hawks have lost three consecutive games and four of their last five.

Utah couldn’t pull away from the short-handed Hawks until outscoring Atlanta 35-26 in the third period.

“In the second half I feel like we started attacking defensively,” Clarkson said. “… The biggest thing that we kind of preach … is getting the stops because that’s going to fuel the offense.”

Without Young, their leading scorer, the Hawks’ offense struggled.

After failing to lead at any point of its 116-92 loss at Utah on Jan. 15, Atlanta led 2-0 when Kevin Huerter opened the game with a jumper. It was the Hawks’ only lead.

Huerter had 16 points.

Utah answered Huerter’s basket with 12 consecutive points. Mitchell had six points in the run.

The Jazz led 45-37 at halftime. The Hawks set season lows for points in any half and by shooting only 30% (15 of 50) from the field in the first half.

The Hawks’ shooting improved only slightly in the second half to finish at 32.7% (32 of 98).

“If you’re shooting 30% for the game, it’s going to be hard to win,” said Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce. “It caught up to us in the second half.”