Jazz win 9th straight road game, beating New Orleans 115-104

NEW ORLEANS (ABC4 Sports) – While the Utah Jazz have uncharacteristically struggled at home at times this season, they have become true road warriors.

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, Bojan Bogdanovic added 21, and Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-104 on Monday night to extend their road winning streak to nine games.

Mike Conley added 22 points to go along with seven assists.

Bogdanovic hit two of his five 3’s in the final 2:31, the first pushing Utah’s lead to eight points and the second widening the advantage to 11 with 1:22 to go.

Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 18 rebounds for the Jazz, for his NBA-leading 31st double-double of the season. Gobert also had two blocks and two steals. Jordan Clarkson scored 14 points off the bench.

Utah (27-10) ed by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter. New Orleans briefly got as close as five points before Bogdanovic’s wide-open 3 from the right corner helped Utah pull away again for its seventh victory in eight games.

“When we actually started running, whether it be on makes or misses, it’s just a different mindset,” said Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. “If you’re not running, by definition you’re not spaced and then everything gets harder.”

The Jazz tied the Brooklyn Nets for the best road record in the NBA at 13-3.

“We’ve been really consistent in that aspect every game that we’ve been on the road,” said Conley. “Teams make runs in hostile buildings, but we’ve just done a really good job of being patient and being resilient throughout every game that we’ve been on the road.”

Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and nine assists, and Josh Hart added 15 points and nine assists for New Orleans, which dropped its second straight and lost for the third time in four games. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 points in a reserve role. Brandon Ingram, averaging a Pelicans-high 22.9 points per game this season, missed 15 of 18 shots and finished with 10 points in his return from a two-game absence caused by a sore left Achilles tendon.

Utah, which came in averaging an NBA-best 15 3-pointers per game, made 19 of 39 (48.7%) from deep, with Mitchell hitting five and Conley four. The Pelicans shot 12 of 46 (26.1%) from 3-point range.

Neither team led by more than six points during a difficult first half for both offenses, with Utah shooting 40.9% and New Orleans 38.6%.

Conley scored 12 of his points and Mitchell had 10 in the opening 24 minutes, after which the Jazz led 52-49.

Utah widened its lead to 12 in the third quarter, when Bogdanovic hit five of eight shots, including two 3s.

New Orleans put together a 7-2 run in the final two minutes of the period that included Gary Clark‘s 3 and Jaxson Hayes’ alley-oop layup, and which left Utah leading 82-77.

Utah next plays at Denver Wednesday night.