Jazz win 20th straight home game beat Cavaliers 114-75

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 29, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points and Rudy Gobert added 18 points, 17 rebounds, and 4 blocked shots as the Jazz win their sixth straight game against the Cavaliers 114-75.

After losing their first two home games, the Jazz haven’t lost at Vivint Arena since. They won their 20th straight home game March 29th, against Cleveland.

Mike Conley rounds out the double-digit scorers for Utah as he finished with 18 points in the blowout win.

“Coach Quin (Snyder) is pushing us every timeout, pushing us in every halftime of games like this to continue to try to be perfect, to try to be great,” said Conley. “In order to do that, you have to be consistent and … tonight we were able to accomplish that for four quarters.”

Since the All-Star game, Mitchell has averaged 29.2 points on 50% shooting and 46% from 3-point range. The Jazz only needed Mitchell for 25 minutes in the blowout.

“I think my film work is the biggest reason. When you can’t always get the physical reps in a shortened season and you need to rest your body,” said Mitchell. “It’s the mental things of understanding how teams are going to guard you, what’s going to be open and manipulating the situations to get anything you want.”

Gobert has heightened his game since the all-star break, averaging nearly 17 points and more than 14 rebounds. Against the Cavs, he had four blocked shots and anchored the Jazz defense as Cleveland shot just 35% from the field.

“I think I’m getting more and more comfortable offensively, and my teammates are doing a great job looking for me even more,” said Gobert. “It’s on me to be a better playmaker and then finish around the rim for my team.”

Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 20 points, and Darius Garland pitched in with 18 in the loss.

After the Cavaliers missed their first 12 shots of the second quarter, the Jazz took a 44-20 lead and Cleveland never got much closer the rest of the way.

“Tonight was probably one of our best game in terms of consistency defensively,” said Gobert. “Just about every minute on the court, for everyone that came in, they were locked in defensively.”

Jordan’s Clarkson’s 3-pointer, his 72nd consecutive game with at least one from behind the arc, sparked a 17-0 run to end the third quarter, giving the Jazz a 90-52 lead entering the final period.

“Sometimes when you get a lead, teams have a tendency to stop sharing the ball as much,” said head coach Quin Snyder. “That’s something we did a good job of, we kept playing the right way.”

Cleveland’s 74 points are the second lowest in an NBA game this season, The Clippers only scored 73 points in a loss to Dallas December 27th, 2020.

Utah will next face Memphis on the road Wednesday, March 31st at 6pm. Before returning home to Vivint Arena Friday, April 2nd to take on the Chicago Bulls.