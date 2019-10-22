Jazz will continue to wear 5 for the Fight jersey patch

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz and Qualtrics have helped raise more than $24 million for cancer research through 5 For The Fight, a crowdsourcing effort that encourages fans to donate $5 to the fight against cancer.

And that number will only go up with the Jazz and Qualtrics extending their partnership — including the 5 For The Fight patch that has been featured on Jazz jerseys the past two years — through the 2022-23 NBA season.

“It’s true to our culture of enriching lives and doing good and giving back in the communities where we live, work and play,” Gail Miller, owner and chairman of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, said at a press conference Monday afternoon. “I believe 5 For The Fight is an inspired and groundbreaking jersey patch. … Cancer affects too many of us and with this tangible contribution, we can make a difference in preventing and curing cancer.”

The Jazz and Qualtrics have been partnered since 2017, when they introduced the first, and still only, jersey patch that promotes a cause rather than a business enterprise.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our partnership with the Utah Jazz. We could not ask for better partners than we have in the Jazz owners, leadership and team,” Qualtrics CEO and co-founder Ryan Smith said. “Together, we have created a unique sponsorship – one that focuses on perfecting the fan experience through consistent innovation while also rallying people from across the world to join us in the fight against cancer. By crowdfunding cancer research, 5 For The Fight is changing the way people give and increasing the pace of cancer research.”

The initial agreement between the Jazz and Qualtrics was set to expire after this season.

“I know we’re really excited to continue to wear the patch,” said Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. “We encourage everyone to continue to support the fight against cancer.”

Mitchell was one of five Utah Jazz players — along Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, and Bojan Bogdanovic — who joined five cancer fighters on stage for Monday’s press conference. The five fighters all signed symbolic $5 contracts and will be featured as part of Qualtrics’ Fight Night when the Jazz host the Clippers on Oct. 30 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

“I am astonished by the thought and the effort that they put in for the cause,” said Dani Phillips, one of the cancer fighters. “To take an idea and to grow it that big, to be recognized around the NBA, I think it’s just amazing.”

To date, the campaign has raised more than $24 million that has been used to fund innovative cancer research and provide support for cutting-edge medical centers, including the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake.

Qualtrics will continue to partner with the Jazz to provide analytics and insights to improve the overall fan experience.

“Qualtrics’ superior software has helped us become better stewards of Jazz game night, as we’re always listening for feedback and creative ways to improve the fan experience,” Jazz president Jim Olson said. “Jazz fans have benefitted from those insights and analyses that have influenced everything from the planning of the Vivint Smart Home Arena renovation to everyday improvements that streamline the guest entry, parking, and food options.”