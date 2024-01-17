SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Tonight’s Utah Jazz-Golden State Warriors game has been postponed to a later date because Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević suffered a serious health emergency at a downtown Salt Lake City restaurant Tuesday night.

The seriousness of the situation led the NBA to postpone Wednesday’s game between the Warriors and the Utah Jazz.

The NBA announced that the game has been postponed because of a “medical emergency in the Warriors family,” and that a makeup date will be announced at a later time.

The Jazz announced that all tickets for tonight’s game will be honored at the rescheduled game.

ESPN is reporting several of the Warriors players and coaches were with Milojević at the time he suffered the health issue. Warriors coaches spent the night at the hospital with Milojevic and returned to be with him on Wednesday.

The Warriors did not reveal the nature of the emergency, other than that Milojević was stricken during a private team dinner. Numerous media outlets in Europe, including from Milojević’s native Serbia, reported that it was a cardiac-related matter.

The 46-year-old Milojević is in his third season with the Warriors and was part of the group that helped Golden State win the 2022 NBA championship. He previously coached in Serbia — where he once worked with a young Nikola Jokic before the now-Denver star and two-time NBA MVP came to the United States — along with Montenegro, plus is a past assistant coach for the Serbian national team.

He had prior NBA experience through Summer League stints with Atlanta, San Antonio and Houston. Milojević spent 14 years as a player and was a three-time MVP of the Adriatic League.

The Jazz will next host Oklahoma City on Thursday night.