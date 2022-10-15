SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have waived 2021 second round draft pick Jared Butler, as well as NBA veterans Stanley Johnson and Cody Zeller.

The Jazz are now down to the NBA maximum 15 players under contract headed into the regular season next week.

Butler was the 40th overall pick in 2021 after helping lead Baylor to the NCAA National Championship. In his one season with the Jazz, Butler played in 42 games (one start), averaging 3.8 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game.

Johnson was acquired this past summer from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Patrick Beverley trade. Johnson saw action in one preseason contest with Utah, scoring five points, with five rebounds and one assists in 15 minutes of action.

Zeller was a free agent signing last month, and competed in three games during the preseason for the Jazz, averaging 2.7 points and 4.3 boards in 6.9 minutes per contest.

The Jazz tip off the regular season Wednesday, October 19th at home against Denver.