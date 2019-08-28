Newsfore Opt-In Form

Jazz unveil throwback uniforms for 2019-20 season

Jazz will wear jerseys from 1996-2004 for 11 games this season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Expectations for the Utah Jazz are as high as they’ve been since their run to the NBA Finals in the late 90’s, and now they’re going to be wearing the same uniforms.

The Jazz today unveiled the team’s Classic Edition uniforms for the 2019-20 season, which revive the purple mountain theme to connect today’s Jazz players to a highly successful and celebrated era in team history. 

At 11 home and select away games this season, the Jazz will wear purple uniforms based on the road kits from 1996-2004, a period that included back-to-back trips to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998. 

The Classic Edition uniforms were first revealed by the Jazz via social media this morning, where the jerseys visually link former Jazz players Jeff Hornacek, Karl Malone and John Stockton with current Jazzmen Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. 

The Jazz also unveiled a new-look basketball court that will be used during home games when they wear the throwback uniforms.

