SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – While Utah Jazz fans remain on pins and needles about a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, the team has dealt for another shooting guard.

Utah will trade Patrick Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers for 6-foot-4 guard Talen Horton-Tucker and veteran forward Stanley Johnson.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the deal, which is expected to be finalized on Thursday.

Beverley never suited up for the Jazz, coming over from Minnesota in the Rudy Gobert deal in July. The 34-year-old defensive specialist never fit into the Jazz long-term plans.

The 21-year-old Horton-Tucker averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last year for the Lakers. He had five 20-point games and one 40-point game.

Horton-Tucker shot a career-low 41.6 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from three-point range.

He signed a 3-year, $30-million deal with the Lakers last season, but fell out of favor late in the season as L.A. missed the playoffs.

“THT” was a second round pick in 2019 after playing one season at Iowa State.

Johnson has played eight years in the NBA with Detroit, New Orleans, Toronto and the Lakers. The 6-foot-6 forward owns career averages of 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Johnson averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season for Los Angeles.

Johnson was the 8th overall pick out of Arizona in the 2015 NBA Draft.