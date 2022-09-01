SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – According to multiple sources, the Utah Jazz has traded three-time all-star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the news Thursday afternoon.

Cleveland will send Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, and Collin Sexton in the trade for Mitchell. The Cavaliers will also send three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps.

Markannen was the 7th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. He spent his first four years in the league with Chicago, and last year with the Cavs.

Agbaji was Cleveland’s 14th selection in the 2022 NBA draft, he will play his rookie year in Utah.

Sexton was the 8th overall pick out of Alabama in 2018. He only played 11 games last year before tearing his meniscus in his left knee. In the 2020-2021 season, Sexton averaged 24.3 points per game.

In his five years with the Jazz, Mitchell has averaged 23.9 points and 4.5 assists per game, and he has been an All-Star each of the last three seasons. But Utah has never made it past the second round of the playoffs.

The story will continue to be updated.