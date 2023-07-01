SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have agreed to trade backup center Damian Jones to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will pick up Jones’ $2.6 million salary.

The Jazz, who were over the NBA roster limit, are now at 15 players. They will not receive any assets in return from the Cavaliers.

The Jazz are trading center Damian Jones to the Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

After coming over the Jazz from the Lakers in February in the deal that sent Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to L.A., Jones played in 19 games for Utah, averaging 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Jones shot 71.4 percent from the field. His best game for the Jazz came on April 4th, when he scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds in a 135-133 overtime loss to the Lakers.

The trade will not become official until July 7.

Jones, a 7-year NBA veteran who was a part of two NBA championship teams with the Golden State Warriors, has also played for Atlanta, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Sacramento.