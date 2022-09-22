SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The overhaul of the Utah Jazz roster is apparently still ongoing.

The Utah Jazz are finalizing a trade to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Bogdanovic is the third high-profile player traded away this offseason by the Jazz, who also parted with All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in separate blockbusters signaling the franchise’s rebuild.

The 6-foot-7 Bogdanovic spent three seasons with the Jazz. Last year, he averaged 18.1 points per game last season. His best season in Utah was his first, when he averaged 20.2 points and shot 41 percent from 3-point range.

But after another first round playoff loss last year, Danny Ainge and the Jazz decided to blow up the team. More trades involving the likes of Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson could be on the horizon before training camp opens next week.

With the addition of 6-11 stretch forward Lauri Markannen, acquired from Cleveland the Mitchell trade, Bogdanovic became expendable, especially at his age.

Bogdanovic, 33, is a 39% career 3-point shooter. He has averaged 15.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in parts of seven seasons with the Jazz, Pacers, Wizards and Nets.

The 6-foot-11 Olynyk played primarily as a backup with the Pistons last season, averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 40 games. The former Gonzaga star could strengthen a Utah frontcourt that is seeking to replace Gobert. The Jazz also have centers Udoka Azubuike and Walker Kessler on the roster, while 8-year NBA veteran Cody Zeller signed a training camp deal with the Jazz earlier this week.

Lee, 23, is a 6-foot-2 guard from Vanderbilt. Lee was originally drafted by the Jazz in the 2020 NBA Draft in the second round as the 38th overall pick, but was dealt to Detroit for Elijah Huhges. Lee has averaged 5.6 points and 2.2 assists per game in two seasons with the Pistons.