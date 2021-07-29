Jazz trade back to select Jared Butler with 40th overall pick in NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz made a deal on draft night, and picked up a national champion.

The Jazz traded the 30th overall pick, the final selection in the first round, to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the 40th overall selection and two future second round picks.

With the 40th pick, the Jazz took Jared Butler, from the national champion Baylor Bears.

Butler, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, averaged 16.7 points and 4.8 assists per game last year as a junior. Butler shot 47.1 percent from the field in Baylor’s run to the national title, and made 41.6 percent of his three-point attempts.

Butler was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament, scoring 22 points in Baylor’s championship game victory over Gonzaga.

Butler is considered to be a very good perimeter defender, which was one of Utah’s needs.

Jazz co-owner Dwyane Wade tweeted, “Welcome to the family.”

Butler does have a heart condition, but was medically cleared to play by the NBA’s Fitness-To-Play panel in July.