Jazz to sign veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova

Milwaukee Bucks’ Ersan Ilyasova (7) chases a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are adding veteran depth for the second half of the season.

The Jazz are reportedly signing 12-year NBA veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova for the rest of the season to a veteran’s minimum contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent forward Ersan Ilyasova is signing a deal with the Utah Jazz for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. He's currently completing Covid testing protocol before he's cleared to sign his deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 9, 2021

Ilyasyova, 33, has played for Milwaukee, Detroit, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia and Atlanta since coming to the NBA in 2005 from Turkey. He owns career averages of 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He shoots 36.5% from three-point range.

The 6-10, 235-pound forward most recently played in the NBA with Milwaukee in the 2019-20 season, scoring 6.6 points per game.

He finished last season with Milwaukee, but got waived by them in November and has not played this season.

Ilysasova has played in 808 NBA career games, 51 in the playoffs. He is expected to provide depth off the bench for the Jazz, who own the NBA’s best record at 27-9.

The signing is expected to become official when he passes the NBA COVID-19 protocol.

After waiving Shaq Harrison at the end of February, the Jazz were required to add another player within two weeks.