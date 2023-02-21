SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Former Lone Peak High star guard Frank Jackson will sign a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, and is expected to be available when the Jazz host Oklahoma City Thursday night.

Jackson was one of the most sought after high school recruits in state history. He played one season at Duke before entering the NBA Draft, where he was a second round pick by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jackson played two seasons with the Pelicans and two seasons with the Detroit Pistons, before agreeing to play with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League this season.

In 17 games with the Stars, Jackson has averaged 21.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, while making 51.3 percent of his shots from the field.

Jackson played in 213 games with New Orleans and Detroit over four seasons, averaging 8.5 points in 18 minutes per game.

Jackson is one of just six Utah high school products to play at least four seasons in the NBA along with Fred Roberts (Bingham), Shawn Bradley (Emery), Danny Vranes (Skyline), Jeff Judkins (Highland) and Travis Knight (Alta). Roberts and Judkins played with the Jazz.

The Jazz are also reportedly signing former lottery pick Kris Dunn to a 10-day contract. Dunn was the fifth overall pick in the 2016 Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.