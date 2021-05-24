Jazz to host Game 3 watch party this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Jazz fans, good news! The Jazz will host a watch party for Game 3 of their playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena on Saturday, May 29.

Even better news? The watch party is free.

Vivint Arena will open its doors for the event at 6:30 p.m. MT on May 29, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. MT. Fans who RSVP to the event will receive a 10% discount code to be used on in-store purchases at the Utah Jazz Team Store.

The Jazz are looking to bounce back from a Game 1 defeat against Memphis after falling 112-109. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. MT.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who missed out on Game 1 against Memphis, will be available to play in Game 2, the team announced Monday.

The Jazz have also announced that guard Jordan Clarkson has won the NBA’s 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year Award. Clarkson is the first Jazz player to win the award.