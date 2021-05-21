Jazz to face Memphis Grizzlies in NBA playoffs

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) celebrates with Georges Niang (31) after scoring 3-pointer against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, May 7, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah Jazz will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After waiting for five days the Utah Jazz know who they will playing in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors in the second Western Conference play-in game to grab the eight seed and will become Utah’s opponents in the first round.

In the season series, Utah swept the Grizzlies in their 3 games.

Game 1 will be Sunday, May 23rd at Utah at 7:30pm on TNT.

Game 2 will be Wednesday, May 26th at Utah at 8:00 pm on TNT.

Game 3 will be Saturday, May 29th at Memphis.

Game 4 will be Monday, May 31st at Memphis.

Game 5 if needed will be Wednesday, June 2nd at Utah.

Game 6 if needed will be Friday, June 4th at Memphis.

Game 7 if needed will be Sunday June 6th at Utah.

Utah will host Memphis Sunday, May 23rd at Vivint Arena to open up the 2021 playoffs for the top seeded Utah Jazz.