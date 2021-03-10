Jazz to debut new uniforms to begin second half of season

Earned editions give Jazz five uniform combinations for rest of season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz revealed their new NBA Earned Edition uniforms, that the team will debut against the Houston Rockets on March 12th. Only teams that advanced to the NBA playoffs last season qualified for the Earned Edition uniforms.



The 2020-21 Utah Jazz Earned Edition brings back the green color the team originally wore on the road when they moved to Salt Lake City in 1979.



The Nike NBA Earned Edition gives the Jazz five total uniform options this season joining “Association” (White), “Icon” (Blue), “Statement” (Gold), and “City” (Dark Mode).

The Utah Jazz Earned Edition jerseys will be available for purchase online and at the arena’s Utah Jazz Team Store, beginning March 18.