SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz have made its first big trade of the summer.

As first reported by ESPN, the Jazz are sending Rudy Gay and a future second round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for 6-9 forward John Collins. Collins is owed $78 million over the next three years.

The trade cannot become official until July 6.

Collins, who was born in Layton but moved when he was very young, has played his entire six-year career with the Hawks.

Collins exploded on the scene after playing one year at Wake Forest. He averaged a career-high 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season, and is a career 55 percent shooter from the field.

However, he is coming off his worst season since his rookie year, averaging 13.1 points and a career-low 6.5 rebounds per game, while shooting a career-low 29.2 percent from three-point range.

Collins is a career 55.1 percent shooter from the field, and shoots 35.6 percent from beyond the arc. He has never shot below 50 percent in his career.

Collins brings the Jazz a versatile forward to play on a front line with All-Star Lauri Markkanen and All-Rookie center Walker Kessler. Kelly Olynyk could have his partially-guaranteed contract picked up, and Utah used the ninth pick in Thursday’s NBA draft to select Taylor Hendricks, a power forward out of Central Florida.

Collins does have a bit of an injury history, having never played more than 74 games in a season. He played in 71 games with Atlanta last year.

The Hawks and Jazz have discussed numerous iterations of the deal for over a year, but the realities of the looming changes in the league’s new collective bargaining agreement left the balance of Collins’ contract difficult to move for a return of assets.

For Atlanta, the acquisition of Gay — who exercised his $6.4 million player option for next season as part of the trade, allows the Hawks to drop far below the $182.5 million second apron and beneath the $165 million luxury tax threshold for the 2023-24 season.

Among players active in each of the past six seasons, Collins is one of just five to average 15 points on 55%-plus shooting.

Collins was the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, after playing one season at Wake Forest.