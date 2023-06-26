SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – All three first rounders, from Taylor Hendricks to Keyonte George to Brice Sensabaugh all had never been to Utah, but are thoroughly enjoying being a part of the Jazz.

“It’s been pretty nice,” said Hendricks, who was taken with the ninth overall pick by the Jazz out of UCF. “Everybody is very welcoming. Even on my flight to Utah, I was taking pictures with people, and they were saying, ‘welcome to Utah.”

“It’s beautiful out here in Utah,” said George, the 16th overall pick out of Baylor. “There are beautiful people in this organization. It feels like everybody has a common goal.”

“I wasn’t entirely too familiar with the organization,” said Sensabaugh, the 28th pick from Ohio State. “So, when I got the phone call from the organization, they were super happy to get me where they got me.”

Hendricks has the best chance to get into the rotation right away. As a 6-9 forward who can shoot and play defense, he fits the Jazz style well.

“I feel like I have a great opportunity,” said Hendricks, who made 39 percent of three-point shots last season at Central Florida. “Just things that I bring to the team, my effort on the court. I’m going to try to earn every single minute.”

George, a 6-4 guard out of Baylor, who was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year after averaging over 15 points per game, knows Will Hardy isn’t afraid to play rookies, as was the case last season with Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji.

“I’m coming in there with no expectations, and coming in here willing to work,” said George. “I’m coming in here grinding each and every day, so when that opportunity comes, like you said, he’s not afraid to play rookies.”

The biggest question surrounding Sensabaugh is a knee injury that ended his season early at Ohio State. But he says he’s recovered and is hoping to play in Summer League.

“As far as how I feel, I feel great,” said Sensabaugh. “Obviously I have to continue to work on it and do extra things. But that’s anybody, everybody goes through something in their career. I’m just super excited to get playing again.”

Hendricks and Sensabaugh both grew up in Florida, and played against each other in the state semifinals as seniors. They were also teammates on their AAU team, and were very excited to be drafted by the same team.

“When the Jazz had the pick, I was thinking that Brice hasn’t come off the board yet,” said Hendricks. “I might be able to play with him again. So when they picked him, I was ecstatic.”

“I have a bunch of confidence that I landed in the right place,” said Sensabaugh, who lost to Hendricks’ team in that playoff game. “That makes it that much better that I’m here with two guys that it’s new for them as well. We’re going to be able to lean on each other in the tough times.”

Sensabaugh and George are both represented by the same agency, and have been working out together for the last couple of months.

“It’s great to go through this transition with two other guys,” said George. “A lot of people have to do it by themselves, but I’ve got people to go through it with.”

All three players are expected to make their Summer League debuts with the Jazz next week.