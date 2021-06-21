Jazz Summer League returns August 3rd to Vivint Arena

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Even though the NBA season just ended for the Utah Jazz, the Jazz Summer League is returning.

The Jazz will host a four-team, six-game Salt Lake City Summer League on Aug. 3, 4 and 6 at Vivint Arena.

The participating teams in the round-robin summer showcase in downtown Salt Lake City will be two squads representing the Jazz plus teams from the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.

Tickets for the Salt Lake City Summer League will go on sale Wednesday, June 23. Three-day passes for all six games start at $18. One-day passes will go on sale at a later date and will provide access to both games played on that day.

Each team will play three games as part of daily doubleheaders on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.utahjazz.com or through the Utah Jazz mobile app.

“Basketball is back this summer in Salt Lake City in a casual, affordable and fun atmosphere at Vivint Arena,” said Jonathan Rinehart, summer league executive director. “We are excited to watch the younger players from two Jazz teams along with the Grizzlies and Spurs play in daily doubleheaders. Summer hoops are a great tradition in Utah and a wonderful community event.”

The schedule of games, radio/TV broadcast details and team rosters will be announced at a later date. The NBA Draft Lottery is June 22 and the NBA Draft is July 29.

After a hiatus last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League is in its sixth year since the revival of summer basketball. Three-day attendance for the 2019 summer league at Vivint Arena was 29,469. The highest attendance was 33,884 in 2018.

The Salt Lake City Summer League showcases rookies selected in the 2021 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

The Jazz will also play in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 on Aug. 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. All 30 NBA teams will be playing five games apiece during the 10-day, 75-game event.