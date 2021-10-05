Jazz struggle in preseason opener at San Antonio, 111-85

SAN ANTONIO (ABC4 Sports) – It is just its first preseason game, but the Utah Jazz did not look sharp Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs, losing 111-85.

Donovan Mitchell made just 5 of 19 shots from the field, including 0 for 6 from three-point land, and totaled 10 points, while Jordan Clarkson added 11.

Rookie Jared Butler led Utah in scoring with 16 points on 6 of 15 shooting.

“I didn’t think we were as sharp as we needed to be, particularly with our spacing,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “So much of what we do depends on the precision of our spacing.”

Snyder held out Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles, while Rudy Gay (heel) and Bojan Bogdanovic (shoulder) did not play because of injuries.

“Give the Spurs credit,” Snyder said. “I thought their movement off the ball had an impact. We needed to communicate better to guard some of that, particularly in pick and roll.”

As a team, the Jazz made just 31.7 percent from the field, and were 10 for 43 from beyond the arc.

Snyder used 15 players in the game, including second-year forward Elijah Hughes, who had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Dejounte Murray and Joshua Primo each scored 17 points to lead the Spurs.

The Jazz play its second of four preseason games Wednesday night at Dallas. Utah tips off the regular season October 20th at home against Oklahoma City.