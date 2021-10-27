Jazz start season with third straight win beat Nuggets, 122-110

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates as scoring a 3-pointer against the Denver Nuggets in the first half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 23 points and 16 rebounds, Donovan pitched in with 22 points, and Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 19 in Utah’s 122-110 win over Denver.

Utah ramped up its defense in the 4th quarter, holding Denver to 20 points and ultimately pulling away for the victory.

“When we share the ball on offense, then our defense gets better,” said Gobert “I like when that happens and that’s when we play our best basketball.”

The Nuggets took their last lead 93-91 before Gobert’s defense, and free throw shooting launched a 11-2 run to push the Jazz to victory.

“I was mad at myself for missing four free throws in the first half so it gave me a great opportunity to redeem myself,” Gobert said.

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic went down with an injury late in the second quarter. He had 24 points in 15 minutes before the injury.

Utah outrebounded Denver 41-35, and won the offensive glass 8-5.

Both Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley poured in 15 points for the Jazz in the victory.

Late in the fourth quarter, Denver tried to use the “Hack a Gobert” strategy to no avail. The big man knocked down eight of his last 10 free throws, after only making one of his first six.

Joe Ingles hit his 1,000th 3-pointer in the 122-110 win but he wasn’t the only Jazz player to hit a milestone. Clarkson scored his 8,000th career point.

“Every time Jordan is on balance and goes up, you think it’s going to go in … and I thought Joe, when they were switching or blitzing, used his size and his ability to pass, find people and make it easier on everyone,” Snyder said.

The Utah Jazz will begin a three game road trip at Houston on October 28th.