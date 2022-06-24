SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After an uneventful night in which the Utah Jazz did not make a selection in the 2022 NBA Draft or make a trade, the Jazz did sign UCLA guard Johnny Juzang to an undrafted two-way deal.

The two-way deal means Juzang can split time with the Jazz and the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League.

Last season, the 6-foot-7 guard led UCLA in scoring at 15.6 points per game, shooting 43.2 percent from the field. In the 2020-21 season, Juzang averaged 16.0 points and played a significant role in leading the Bruins to the Final Four.

The Jazz also signed Illinois center Kofi Cockburn and Georgia Tech Jordan Usher to non-guaranteed deals, but they will play on the Jazz Summer League teams.

The Jazz tip off the Salt Lake City Summer League July 5-7, and will play in the Las Vegas Summer League July 9-17.