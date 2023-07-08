SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It appears as though the Utah Jazz are trying to strengthen its front court even more.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Jazz have signed Philadelphia 76ers restricted free agent forward Paul Reed Jr. to a 3-year, $23-million offer sheet. Philadelphia now has until 11:59 p.m. Sunday night to match the offer, otherwise the Jazz will acquire him.

If the Sixers do match the offer, that would put them over the luxury tax.

According to the report, the first season of the contract is fully guaranteed, while the following two seasons become guaranteed the Jazz advance to the conference semifinals in 2023-24.

Reed, a 6-foot-9, 210 pound forward whose nickname is “BBall Paul,” came on strong last year for the Sixers, averaging 11.8 points and 11.5 rebounds in four starts. In his first playoff start against Brooklyn, Reed had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Reed, a three-year veteran from DePaul, has a career high of 25 points against Detroit in the 2021-22 season. He is a career 57.4 percent shooter from the field. Last season he averaged 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game.

The Jazz have already traded for forward John Colins from Atlanta, and picked up the option on Kelly Olynyk. They also drafted Taylor Hendricks and have All-Rookie center Walker Kessler along the front line.

The Jazz also waived forward Vernon Carey Jr. The 6-foot-9 forward from Duke was signed by the Jazz on April 8, and appeared in two games during the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League for the Jazz.