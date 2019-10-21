Jazz sign Joe Ingles to contract extension

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Joe Ingles is staying with the Utah Jazz for the foreseeable future.

Two days before the start of the season, Ingles signed a 1-year, $14-million extension that will keep him with Jazz through 2021-22 season.

“I’m not trying to move anytime soon,” Ingles said. “I’ve never played for a contract or money or any of those things. But when you know you don’t want to be anywhere else, it was an easy decision. I’m glad I don’t have to think about it for a long time now.”

Ingles is entering his sixth NBA season, all with Utah, owning career averages of 8.0 points on 44.7 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from three, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 406 games (223 starts). He has played in 304-straight games dating back to the 2015-16 season, which is the current longest streak in the NBA.

“As one of our longest tenured players, Joe’s shooting acumen, playmaking ability and unselfishness have been integral to our team’s identity,” said Jazz General Manager Justin Zanik. “We are excited to keep a player like Joe, as his character and leadership are critical for the foundation of our team.”

The Adelaide, Australia native currently ranks third all-time in Jazz three-point field goals made with 669, setting a franchise single-season record in 2017-18 with 204 threes and also holds the second-place spot with 189 made in 2018-19. He is one of only seven active NBA players to have hit over 650 threes while shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc (Stephen Curry, Kyle Korver, Klay Thompson, J.J. Redick, Danny Green and CJ McCollum).

In 2018-19, the second-longest tenured Jazzman handed out the most assists among Jazz players with 469 and since he entered the League in 2014-15, he’s tallied the eighth most assists among forwards with 1,364. Last season he averaged career highs in points per game (12.1), assists per game (5.7) and tied a career high in steals per game (1.2).

Considered one of the best Australian players of all-time, Ingles has also played professionally since the age of 18 in Australia, Spain and Israel and has represented the Australian National Team in the FIBA World Cup (2019, 2014, and 2010), as well as the Olympics (2016, 2012 and 2008).

Ingles started his professional career with the South Dragons of the National Basketball League (NBL), where he earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2007. He played for the Dragons for three seasons, earning All-NBL Third Team in 2009 as the team captured the NBL Championship.

He spent the 2013-14 season with Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier League and helped Maccabi to win the Euroleague Championship. Ingles played three seasons for FC Barcelona (2010-13) of the Liga ACB. He spent the 2009-10 season with CB Granada in Spain averaging 11.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 34 games.