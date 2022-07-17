SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz signed its first player of the 2022 off-season, inking Italian forward Simone Fontecchio to a 2-year deal with $6.25 million.

Fontecchio, 26, is considered the best available international small forward prospect. He averaged 11.9 points for Baskonia of the Spanish ACB last season and has shot 41% on 3-pointers across his past two professional seasons.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward is the first free agent signed by the Jazz this offseason, giving them 14 players on their roster. He has superior physical strength and is projected to be able to guard shooting guards, small forwards and power forwards in the NBA.

This past season for ACB, Fontecchio appeared in 33 games and averaged 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He shot 46.5% from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range.

Fontecchio played for the 2020 Italian Olympic team, where he averaged 19 points per game in Tokyo.

The Jazz also agreed to a deal to hire Denver Nuggets G League coach Jason Terry on Sunday. Terry, a 19-year NBA veteran and the 2008-09 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, joins new coach Will Hardy’s staff after spending the past season coaching the Grand Rapids (Michigan) Gold.