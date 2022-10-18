SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – While the Utah Jazz roster is in complete rebuild mode, the front office is staying intact.

The team announced on Tuesday that it has signed general manager Justin Zanik to a multi-year extension. Terms of the deal were not announced.

“My family and I have fallen in love with this great city and the state of Utah, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey with the Utah Jazz,” said Zanik. “I have a deep appreciation for my partnership with Ryan and Danny and am excited about our path forward with Coach Hardy. We look forward to building towards winning the championship our fans deserve.”

“Justin’s basketball acumen, ability to create meaningful relationships throughout the league, and management of our front office are invaluable assets,” said Jazz CEO of Basketball Danny Ainge. “We’re thrilled that he’ll continue to lead the team.”

Zanik is entering his fourth season as general manager of the Utah Jazz, overseeing the day-to-day management of basketball operations. The Jazz made the NBA playoffs in each of his first three seasons as general manager, but failed to make it past the second round.

This past off-season, the Jazz made a flurry of moves to rebuild its roster, including trading Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale. In addition to ten new players on the current roster, the Jazz have acquired some nine first round draft picks over the next seven years.

Zanik originally joined the Jazz as assistant general manager in September 2013 and held the role for three seasons, before moving to take on the role of assistant general manager for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016-17. He returned to Utah in the same role from 2017-19.

The Jazz tip off the 2022-23 season Wednesday night at home against the Denver Nuggets.