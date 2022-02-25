SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In a playoff-type atmosphere, the Utah Jazz came up with a big win with playoff implications.

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points, while Rudy Gobert had 14 points, 17 rebounds, and played suffocating defense on Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in the fourth quarter, as the Jazz came from behind to win, 114-109.

Mitchell hit a career-high seven 3-pointers, making 7 of 12 from beyond the arc.

Tied at 107 with 1:28 to play, Bogdanovic hit a corner three to give the Jazz the lead for good as the Jazz increased its lead over the Mavericks for the fourth seed in the Western Conference to 2 1/2 games.

“Great great win, good point to win this way especially a team that is right behind us,” said Bogdanovic, who finished with 187 points.

Mike Conley had 15, while Jordan Clarkson chipped in with 13 points. Utah shot 40 of 74 (54%) from the field.

After giving up 67 points in the first half, the Jazz held Dallas to just 42 points in the second half, with Gobert leading the defensive effort.

“The Mavs played really hard,” Gobert said. “They play physical, with pride. They’re a good basketball team with one of the best offensive player in the league. It’s a good challenge to play those teams.”

Luka Doncic had 23 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for Dallas, but was just 8 of 24 from the field. Dwight Powell had a season-high 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and Davis Bertans 17.

The teams combined to make 33 3-pointers.

After Bogdanovic gave the Jazz the lead, Doncic missed 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions in the final minute. Gobert’s layup with 11.1 seconds remaining sealed it.

“We played really well together as a group,” said Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. “Everyone was trying to do things they needed to do and could do to help us win the game.”

The Jazz went 20-of-35 (57%) from the field in the first half. An inability to get consistent stops on defense offset Utah’s hot shooting before halftime. Dallas countered by making 10 3-pointers in the first half and shot 25-of-45 (56%) from the field overall.

Utah rallied after making six 3-pointers in the third quarter and took an 88-84 lead after Danuel House, Jr. and Mitchell buried back-to-back 3s to punctuate a 13-3 run.

After Clarkson hit a 3-pointer to extend Utah’s advantage to 92-86 early in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks answered with a 10-0 run and took a 96-92 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Bertans and Dinwiddie.

The Jazz next tip off a 5-game road trip Sunday afternoon against Phoenix on ABC4.