Jazz set NBA record in 136-102 blowout win over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (ABC4 Sports) – As cold as the weather was outside the building, the Utah Jazz were red hot inside.

The Jazz became the first time to make at least 20 three-pointers in three consecutive games, pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 136-102 win over Minnesota Wednesday night.

Donovan Mitchell had 36 points, the fourth straight game he has eclipsed the 30-point mark.

Mitchell made 14 of 23 shots and Utah connected for 25 3-pointers, two shy of their season high set last Friday against Boston.

“I’m just letting the game come to me,” Mitchell said. “At the end of the day, I’m just trying to make the easy read, do the easy things. My teammates make it easy for me, but the biggest thing is just trying to find my rhythm. I’m finding it and continuing to get better.”

Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and five rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points — all from deep — off the bench for Utah. Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 10 rebounds while battling through foul trouble, while Joe Ingles added 11 points off the bench.

“This was a good win for us,” Mitchell said. “This is a road trip I think we’re all trying to see where we’re at and continue to build. We’ve got a big one tomorrow.”

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 22 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 18. The Timberwolves have lost four straight.

Utah and Minnesota entered Wednesday first and second, respectively, in 3-pointers attempted per game. Both teams let it fly at Target Center.

The Jazz, who average 42.3 shots per game from deep, were 25 of 54 from 3 in the win. That set a new season high in 3-point attempts for Utah.

“I think more than who they had in the game at any point in time, our guys are getting used to playing with one another,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder.

Minnesota averages 42.1 3-point tries and hit 17 of 47 Wednesday.

It’s the fourth time this season Minnesota’s defense has allowed an opponent to hit at least 20 3-pointers. Utah has hit 20 or more 3’s in four games, including three in a row, which had never been done before by any NBA team.

Mitchell scored 17 points in the first quarter but went quiet in the second, scoring just two more points before the half. The Jazz guard added 12 in the third to help Utah push its lead to 14. Mitchell’s 36 points were one shy of his season high.

“He’s full of confidence,” Bogdanovic said of Mitchell. “We know how good he is. This is who he is. He’s been playing at a high level for the whole year.”

“I’m just kind of feeling the game a little bit,” Mitchell said. “I think now, it’s at the point where I kind of slowing down, taking what’s given and really going from there. Just trying to take what was given, but also just be in attack mode.”

Gobert got in foul trouble when he picked up his fourth foul just 1:22 into the third quarter. He played just 4:30 in the quarter, but Utah still managed to push its lead to 14.

Bogdanovic picked up the slack defensively against Towns with Gobert on the bench. He also hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter.

“Bojan just did a terrific job just working and making everything hard,” Snyder said.

The Jazz next play at Philadelphia Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.