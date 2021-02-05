Jazz set franchise record with 26 three-pointers in 138-121 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are making three-pointers at an historic clip, and on Friday night they set another franchise record.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 31 points on seven 3-pointers and the Jazz set a team record with 26 threes, as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 138-121 on Friday night for their 14th victory in 15 games.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Rudy Gobert added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz, who shot 52% from 3-point range and led by 26 in the second half.

“They were playing small, so they were trying to switch and they were giving us open 3s in the corner,” Bogdanovic said. “Our point guards are doing a great job of finding all of us on the perimeter. But everything starts from our defense. If we guard we are able to run and shoot those transition 3s.”

On Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks tried to take the three-point shot away from the Jazz, who still made 13 in a 112-91 win over the Hawks.

Charlotte’s defense had no chance on Friday, as the Jazz improved the best record in the NBA to 18-5.

“We knew coming into the game that we’d see different defenses on and off the ball, whether it be switching 1 through 5, blitzing, zone,” said head coach Quin Snyder. “I think the biggest thing was we needed to be in attack mode and understand that we can still move the ball, we can still be unselfish.”

The Jazz were certainly that, finishing with 32 assists. Utah made 55.2 percent of its shots from the field, and 52 percent (26 of 50) from three-point range. The 26 three-pointers is the third most made in a game in NBA history.

Mike Conley had 16 points before leaving in the second half with hamstring tightness. His status for the Jazz next game is uncertain. Jordan Clarkson added 15 points, while Joe Ingles had a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.

Rookie LaMelo Ball was terrific in the loss with a career-high 34 points and eight assists for the Hornets, who lost to both conference leaders this week following a three-game winning streak.

Mitchell called Ball “the real deal.”

“I’m not going to lie, I’m very impressed,” Mitchell said. “Not just his play-making ability and his competitiveness but his joy. I don’t think I have ever not seen him smile throughout the game.”

“He is great,” added Bogdanovic. “He really hurt us with his pick-and-roll game. He has a bright future in the league.”

Gordon Hayward had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte against the team he spent the first seven years of his career with.

Utah led by 15 at halftime and pulled away in the third quarter behind Bogdanovic, who was 4 of 4 from 3-point range during one stretch, helping the Jazz build a 93-70 lead.

The short-handed Hornets cut the lead to nine with about three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but Bogdanovic extinguished the rally with his sixth 3-pointer of the half with 1:18 left to push the lead to 13.

“The biggest thing tonight that was kind of unacceptable was how we let them back in the game,” Mitchell said. “As we play teams in this upcoming stretch, we do that we don’t pull the win out. I think that’s the biggest thing being able to keep our edge for the entire 48 minutes.”

Utah’s bench outscored Charlotte’s 40-28.

The Jazz wrap up its three-game road trip Sunday at Indiana.