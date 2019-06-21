Jazz select three players in second round of NBA Draft

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After the Jazz agreed to trade their first round draft pick, along with Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder and Grayson Allen to the Memphis Grizzlies for Mike Conley on Tuesday, it figured to be a quiet draft night.

It was for the first round, but the Jazz were extremely active in the second round.

The Jazz first traded a future second round pick to the Indiana Pacers to acquire the 50th overall pick, which they used to select Charleston forward Jarrell Brantley.

The Jazz then used their own second round selection, the 53rd overall, to take Hofstra point guard Justin Wright-Foreman.

But Utah wasn’t done. The Jazz paid cash to the Golden State Warriors for the 58th pick, which they used to take Yale shooting guard Miye Oni.

“We acquired athleticism, skill, different positions and chances to create some depth going forward in the roster.” said general manager Justin Zanik.

Brantley, a 6-foot-7 250-pound forward, averaged 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game during his senior season at Charleston. He had 36 career double-doubles, including 13 in his senior year. He took 116 three-point attempts last season, making 33 percent from beyond the arc.

Brantley was part of a 12-man group that worked out for the Jazz on June 15th.

“He as great energy on the court,” Zanik said. “Coming from a smaller conference, you see a guy who can dominate at times and was the best player on his team. His physical attributes and motor are two things we feel we can harness.”

Hofstra point guard Justin Wright-Foreman

Wright-Foreman was the second leading scorer in the nation this past season, averaging 27.1 points for Hofstra.

The 6-foot-1 point guard shot 42.5% from 3-point land, earning AP All-American honorable mention honors. Wright-Foreman scored in double figures for 88 straight games, the 7th longest streak in NCAA history.

“He can score at all three levels,” Zanik said. “He had a big scoring load, but obviously as he transitions into the NBA, that’s not going to be the role that is going to be available to him early. But he can make shots.”

Yale shooting guard Miye Oni

Oni, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound shooting guard, was the only one of the three draft picks that did not work out for the Jazz in Salt Lake City, but the team did see him at the NBA Combine.

Oni was named the Ivy League player of the year in back-to-back seasons. As a junior, he averaged 17.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He had 11 games in which he scored 20 or more points, and three games with 30-point performances.

“What we really like is his defensive ability,” Zanik said. “Even though he had a big scoring load, that was his role at Yale. I think he can be a developmental defender at first, and then an open shot maker.”

While all three players will play in Summer League, and could begin their professional careers with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League, Zanik said there will be opportunities to make the Jazz roster.

“With our roster, and we’ll continue to be aggressive, it’s open,” he said. “There’s a chance we’ll open a lot of roster spots. So, what we tell our guys is come in, compete and we’ll have a developmental path for you.”

The Jazz Summer League runs from July 1-3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.