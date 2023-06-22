SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With the 28th overall pick in the NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz selected its third 19-year-old freshman in Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh.

A 6-foot-6 small forward, Sensabaugh averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in his only season with the Buckeyes.

Sensabaugh was an impressive and efficient scorer, shooting 48% from the field, 40.5% from the 3-point line, and 83% from the free-throw line.

Sensabaugh isn’t considered to be a strong defensive player, but the former Mr. Basketball in the state of Florida may be able to work on his skills in the G-League with the Salt Lake City Stars.

After notching four points on the road against Duke Nov. 30, 2022, Sensabaugh went on a stretch of 16-consecutive games in double figures, including a career-high 27 points on 10-for-12 from the field and 4-of-5 from beyond the 3-point line.

Sensabaugh went down with a season-ending knee injury against Iowa, finishing his Ohio State career as the fourth-highest freshman scorer in program history with 537 points on 48.2 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from deep.